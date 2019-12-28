AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 on January 15th

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 108.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $208.84 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $222.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.