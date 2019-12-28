AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (OTCMKTS:DBVT) Financial Survey

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AVITA MED LTD/S and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 1 5 0 2.83

AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.70%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 57.42 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -3.19

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.