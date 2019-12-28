Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.10, 157,722 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 290% from the average session volume of 40,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

