Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 84,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

