B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Short Interest Down 60.5% in December

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B Communications stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.35% of B Communications worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised B Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BCOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 13,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. B Communications has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.82.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

