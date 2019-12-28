B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$379,441.30.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B2Gold alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Dale Alton Craig sold 39,999 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$203,994.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.06 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.39.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.