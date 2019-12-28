Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE BCSF remained flat at $$20.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 264,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,699. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

