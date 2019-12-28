Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock remained flat at $$20.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 264,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,699. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

