BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 86,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

