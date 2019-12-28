Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.81

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.81 and traded as high as $55.65. Bancolombia shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 2,534 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,037,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $13,557,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bancolombia by 24.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.