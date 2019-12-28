Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXS. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $31.64. 261,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

