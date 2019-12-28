Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSVN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 5,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $196.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

