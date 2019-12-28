Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $867,369. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

