Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 132,944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 218,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

BXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

