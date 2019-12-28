Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

