Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

