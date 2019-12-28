Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $571.72

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $571.72 and traded as low as $554.00. Beazley shares last traded at $559.50, with a volume of 145,421 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

Get Beazley alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 541.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 571.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

In related news, insider David Roberts acquired 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Also, insider Adrian Cox acquired 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Insiders acquired 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 in the last 90 days.

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.