Benchmark Boosts Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target to $25.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

