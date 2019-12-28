Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.91.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $22.17 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 153.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

