Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,271 ($29.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

