Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 890,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Berry Petroleum stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 352,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,710. The company has a market cap of $775.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.30. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CEO Arthur T. Smith acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,746.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,653,000 after buying an additional 5,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 626,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 468,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after acquiring an additional 402,825 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 362,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

