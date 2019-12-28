BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 17,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BEST stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,805. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BEST in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

