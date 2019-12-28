B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

