Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 10,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

