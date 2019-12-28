BidaskClub Downgrades Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of CATS opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. Catasys has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catasys by 3,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 448,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catasys by 43.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 332.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 161,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

