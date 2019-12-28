BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised ChipMOS Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

IMOS opened at $23.24 on Friday. ChipMOS Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,406,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.