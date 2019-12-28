BidaskClub Lowers Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.27. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 664,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

