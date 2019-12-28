BidaskClub Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.70. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $227,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

