BidaskClub Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $522.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Resources Connection by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Resources Connection by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

