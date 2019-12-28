BidaskClub Upgrades BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Hold

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.