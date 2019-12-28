Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Biglari stock traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.00. 3,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428. Biglari has a 12 month low of $409.10 and a 12 month high of $817.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.79.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

