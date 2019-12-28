BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

BKYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

