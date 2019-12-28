BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the November 28th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BHTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.30.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director James D. Chambers bought 17,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,866. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

