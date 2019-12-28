BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after purchasing an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $95,648,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

