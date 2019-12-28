Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the November 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of BMRA opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

