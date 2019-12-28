Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $14.97. Bitauto shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 241,590 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 10,474.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

