Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $206.70 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, BitMarket, Bitso and BTC Trade UA. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00540373 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,191,488 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

