Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $999.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.01752563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.02846322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00588156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00622650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061265 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00385825 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,009,465 coins and its circulating supply is 17,508,506 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.