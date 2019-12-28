BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $284,162.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.