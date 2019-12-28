BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BKTI opened at $3.19 on Friday. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of BK Technologies worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

