Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HYT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 838,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,957. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

About Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

