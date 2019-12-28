Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $14.02.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

