BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

