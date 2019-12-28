BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 445,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,277. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.