BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 9th

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BKT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

