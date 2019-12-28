Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

BIT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 525,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,624. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

In related news, insider Hoy Michael bought 1,557,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $77,898.25.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

