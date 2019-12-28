Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $13.51. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,334,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 832,740 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,328,481 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 136,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

