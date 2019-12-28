BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 369,991 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

