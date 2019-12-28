Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

