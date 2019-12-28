Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.1%.

NYSE BXMT opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

